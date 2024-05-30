Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM) Shares Gap Up to $47.07

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM – Get Free Report) (TSE:CM) shares gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $47.07, but opened at $48.65. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce shares last traded at $48.76, with a volume of 139,332 shares trading hands.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CM has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Scotiabank raised Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Finally, Barclays initiated coverage on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. They set an “underweight” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $63.00.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Trading Up 4.4 %

The business has a fifty day moving average of $48.72 and a 200-day moving average of $46.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM – Get Free Report) (TSE:CM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The bank reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.10. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce had a return on equity of 13.07% and a net margin of 10.79%. The business had revenue of $4.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.47 billion. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce will post 5.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 28th were given a $0.6634 dividend. This is a positive change from Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $2.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.40%. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 54.75%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 34.9% in the 4th quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 859 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares during the period. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd boosted its position in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd now owns 6,390 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $324,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares during the period. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its position in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 57.5% during the 4th quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 693 shares of the bank’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 253 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 7,200 shares of the bank’s stock worth $347,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its position in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 13,576 shares of the bank’s stock worth $654,000 after acquiring an additional 307 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.88% of the company’s stock.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Company Profile

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce, a diversified financial institution, provides various financial products and services to personal, business, public sector, and institutional clients in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through Canadian Personal and Business Banking; Canadian Commercial Banking and Wealth Management; U.S.

