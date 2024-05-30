Capreit (TSE:CAR) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.12

Capreit (TSE:CAR – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, May 15th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 31st will be given a dividend of 0.121 per share on Monday, June 17th. This represents a $1.45 annualized dividend and a yield of ∞. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 31st.

Capreit has a fifty-two week low of C$20.71 and a fifty-two week high of C$50.88.

Capreit (TSE:CAR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported C$1.07 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.61 by C$0.46. The firm had revenue of C$275.82 million during the quarter.

Separately, Echelon Wealth Partners lowered Capreit from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd.

