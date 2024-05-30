Capri’s (CPRI) Market Perform Rating Reiterated at Telsey Advisory Group

Capri (NYSE:CPRI – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “market perform” rating restated by investment analysts at Telsey Advisory Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $42.00 price objective on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group’s target price suggests a potential upside of 22.81% from the company’s current price.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on CPRI. OTR Global restated a “mixed” rating on shares of Capri in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. StockNews.com began coverage on Capri in a research note on Saturday, April 13th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Capri presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $49.25.

Shares of Capri stock opened at $34.20 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $38.83 and a 200 day moving average of $45.04. Capri has a fifty-two week low of $33.76 and a fifty-two week high of $54.52. The company has a market capitalization of $3.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.21, a P/E/G ratio of 6.95 and a beta of 2.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 1.06.

Capri (NYSE:CPRI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 29th. The company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.72 by ($0.30). The business had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.29 billion. Capri had a net margin of 3.96% and a return on equity of 25.79%. Capri’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.97 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Capri will post 3.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CPRI. Invst LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Capri in the first quarter valued at about $759,000. Swedbank AB acquired a new stake in shares of Capri in the first quarter valued at about $8,401,000. EMC Capital Management grew its position in shares of Capri by 32.7% in the first quarter. EMC Capital Management now owns 2,421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 596 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in shares of Capri by 116.8% in the first quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 267,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,101,000 after purchasing an additional 143,899 shares during the period. Finally, Kamunting Street Capital Management L.P. grew its position in shares of Capri by 143.9% in the first quarter. Kamunting Street Capital Management L.P. now owns 99,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,491,000 after purchasing an additional 58,484 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.34% of the company’s stock.

Capri Holdings Limited designs, markets, distributes, and retails branded women's and men's apparel, footwear, and accessories in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through three segments: Versace, Jimmy Choo, and Michael Kors. The company offers ready-to-wear, accessories, footwear, handbags, scarves and belts, small leather goods, eyewear, watches, jewelry, fragrances, and home furnishings through a distribution network, including boutiques, department, and specialty stores, as well as through e-commerce sites.

