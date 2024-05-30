Capstone Investment Advisors LLC Buys 9,057 Shares of Skyward Specialty Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SKWD)

Capstone Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Skyward Specialty Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SKWD – Free Report) by 16.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 64,057 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,057 shares during the period. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC owned 0.17% of Skyward Specialty Insurance Group worth $2,170,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Skyward Specialty Insurance Group by 109.5% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,512,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,390,000 after acquiring an additional 790,826 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Skyward Specialty Insurance Group during the fourth quarter valued at $18,982,000. Ashford Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Skyward Specialty Insurance Group during the third quarter valued at $9,707,000. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. lifted its stake in Skyward Specialty Insurance Group by 1,072.4% in the 3rd quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 344,648 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,430,000 after purchasing an additional 315,252 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Skyward Specialty Insurance Group by 312.5% during the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 412,382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,972,000 after purchasing an additional 312,413 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.83% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on SKWD shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their target price on shares of Skyward Specialty Insurance Group from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Truist Financial upped their price target on Skyward Specialty Insurance Group from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Skyward Specialty Insurance Group from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 1st. JMP Securities raised their price target on shares of Skyward Specialty Insurance Group from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Skyward Specialty Insurance Group from $31.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Skyward Specialty Insurance Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.50.

Skyward Specialty Insurance Group Price Performance

NASDAQ SKWD traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $37.00. The company had a trading volume of 266,582 shares, compared to its average volume of 347,224. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $36.48 and its 200 day moving average is $34.34. The company has a market capitalization of $1.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.60 and a beta of 0.68. Skyward Specialty Insurance Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $21.93 and a fifty-two week high of $38.64.

Skyward Specialty Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SKWD – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.09. Skyward Specialty Insurance Group had a return on equity of 15.98% and a net margin of 11.16%. The business had revenue of $264.97 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $251.66 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.42 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Skyward Specialty Insurance Group, Inc. will post 2.78 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Skyward Specialty Insurance Group news, CEO Andrew S. Robinson sold 13,374 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.70, for a total transaction of $477,451.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 96,883 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,458,723.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Andrew S. Robinson sold 13,374 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.70, for a total transaction of $477,451.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 96,883 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,458,723.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Corp Westaim sold 5,060,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.50, for a total transaction of $184,690,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,919,639 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $70,066,823.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 5,134,167 shares of company stock valued at $187,386,684. Company insiders own 8.01% of the company’s stock.

Skyward Specialty Insurance Group Profile

Skyward Specialty Insurance Group, Inc, an insurance holding company, underwrites commercial property and casualty insurance products in the United States. It offers general liability, excess liability, professional liability, commercial auto, group accident and health, property, surety, and workers' compensation insurance products.

