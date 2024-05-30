Capstone Investment Advisors LLC Buys New Shares in Agriculture & Natural Solutions Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:ANSCU)

Capstone Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Agriculture & Natural Solutions Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:ANSCU – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 300,226 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,047,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Highbridge Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Agriculture & Natural Solutions Acquisition during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $101,000. Kim LLC purchased a new position in Agriculture & Natural Solutions Acquisition during the fourth quarter valued at $4,060,000. Cowen AND Company LLC bought a new stake in Agriculture & Natural Solutions Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at $21,670,000. Spartan Fund Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Agriculture & Natural Solutions Acquisition in the 4th quarter worth $2,538,000. Finally, Picton Mahoney Asset Management bought a new position in shares of Agriculture & Natural Solutions Acquisition during the 4th quarter valued at about $7,105,000.

Agriculture & Natural Solutions Acquisition Trading Down 1.9 %

Shares of ANSCU stock traded down $0.20 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $10.29. The stock had a trading volume of 4,425 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,564. Agriculture & Natural Solutions Acquisition Co. has a one year low of $10.04 and a one year high of $11.93. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $10.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.22.

About Agriculture & Natural Solutions Acquisition

Agriculture & Natural Solutions Acquisition Corporation focuses on effecting a merger, amalgamation, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was formerly known as Energy Opportunities Acquisition Corporation and changed its name to Agriculture & Natural Solutions Acquisition Corporation in September 2023.

