Capstone Investment Advisors LLC Takes Position in Casella Waste Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CWST)

Capstone Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Casella Waste Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CWST – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 104,992 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,973,000. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC owned about 0.18% of Casella Waste Systems as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Casella Waste Systems during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Casella Waste Systems by 399.2% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 48,209 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,678,000 after buying an additional 38,551 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its stake in Casella Waste Systems by 46.7% in the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 13,750 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,049,000 after buying an additional 4,374 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Casella Waste Systems by 1.2% during the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 15,990 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,220,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares during the period. Finally, Jump Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Casella Waste Systems during the third quarter worth about $2,628,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.51% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, President Edmond Coletta sold 733 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.31, for a total transaction of $69,129.23. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 170,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,078,534.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, President Edmond Coletta sold 733 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.31, for a total transaction of $69,129.23. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 170,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,078,534.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO John W. Casella sold 1,673 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.13, for a total value of $157,479.49. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 35,189 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,312,340.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 2,967 shares of company stock worth $279,523. 4.24% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Casella Waste Systems Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CWST traded down $1.32 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $98.11. 321,043 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 277,902. The firm has a market cap of $5.69 billion, a PE ratio of 316.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.31 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.50. Casella Waste Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $72.97 and a fifty-two week high of $100.42. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $95.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $89.95.

Casella Waste Systems (NASDAQ:CWST – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The industrial products company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.01. Casella Waste Systems had a return on equity of 4.47% and a net margin of 1.32%. The company had revenue of $341.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $340.70 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.10 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Casella Waste Systems, Inc. will post 0.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have issued reports on CWST. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Casella Waste Systems from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Casella Waste Systems in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $106.00 price objective for the company. Finally, StockNews.com raised Casella Waste Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $102.00.

Casella Waste Systems Company Profile

Casella Waste Systems, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a vertically integrated solid waste services company in the United States. It offers resource management services primarily in the areas of solid waste collection and disposal, transfer, recycling, and organics services to residential, commercial, municipal, institutional, and industrial customers.

