Capstone Investment Advisors LLC Trims Holdings in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (NYSEARCA:KRE)

Capstone Investment Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (NYSEARCA:KRE – Free Report) by 53.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 312,628 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 363,793 shares during the period. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC owned 0.42% of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF worth $16,391,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Simplex Trading LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. Founders Financial Alliance LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $52,000. Vestor Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Allworth Financial LP increased its position in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 219.5% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,310 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Western Pacific Wealth Management LP raised its holdings in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 105.4% in the 4th quarter. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP now owns 1,849 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $97,000 after acquiring an additional 949 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF Trading Down 2.4 %

KRE stock traded down $1.17 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $47.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 19,484,603 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,092,288. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $48.81 and its 200-day moving average is $48.93. SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF has a 12 month low of $37.66 and a 12 month high of $54.47. The company has a market cap of $2.53 billion, a PE ratio of 8.36 and a beta of 1.56.

SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF Company Profile

SPDR KBW Regional Banking ETF, formerly SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Regional Banks Select Industry Index. Its approach is designed to provide portfolios with low portfolio turnover, tracking, and lower costs. As of October 27, 2011, the Company’s holding included Privatebancorp Inc, Webster Finl Corp Conn, Umpqua Hldgs Corp, Firstmerit Corp, East West Bancorp Inc, Fifth Third Bancorp, Fnb Corp Pa, Susquehanna Bancshares Inc and Keycorp New and First Rep Bk San Fran Cali.

