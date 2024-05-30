Carbon Revolution Public Limited (NASDAQ:CREV) Short Interest Update

Carbon Revolution Public Limited (NASDAQ:CREV – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,000 shares, a growth of 233.3% from the April 30th total of 1,200 shares. Approximately 0.2% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 5,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.8 days.

Carbon Revolution Public Stock Down 3.1 %

CREV traded down $0.32 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $9.95. The company had a trading volume of 2,476 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,062. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.78. Carbon Revolution Public has a 52 week low of $7.45 and a 52 week high of $197.99.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Craig Hallum lowered their price target on Carbon Revolution Public from $84.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th.

About Carbon Revolution Public

Carbon Revolution Public Limited Company manufactures and sells carbon fibre wheels to original equipment vehicle manufacturers for the automotive industry worldwide. It also provides associated engineering services; and sells tools. The company was founded in 2007 and is based in Dublin, Ireland.

