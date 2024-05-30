Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the fourteen brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $62.71.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Carrier Global from $63.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Carrier Global from $59.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Carrier Global from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Carrier Global from $78.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of Carrier Global from $63.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th.

Shares of NYSE:CARR opened at $63.08 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $60.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $57.11. Carrier Global has a 12-month low of $40.49 and a 12-month high of $66.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $56.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31.

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.12. Carrier Global had a return on equity of 26.01% and a net margin of 5.41%. The firm had revenue of $6.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.27 billion. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Carrier Global will post 2.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 2nd. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.20%. Carrier Global’s payout ratio is 53.15%.

In other news, CAO Kyle Crockett sold 4,611 shares of Carrier Global stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.39, for a total transaction of $306,124.29. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,042 shares in the company, valued at $135,568.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider Jurgen Timperman sold 159,915 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.95, for a total value of $9,906,734.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Kyle Crockett sold 4,611 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.39, for a total value of $306,124.29. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,042 shares in the company, valued at $135,568.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 262,954 shares of company stock worth $16,650,050. Insiders own 6.95% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CARR. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its position in Carrier Global by 76.2% in the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in Carrier Global by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 320,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,705,000 after buying an additional 14,084 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in Carrier Global by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 14,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $809,000 after buying an additional 932 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Carrier Global by 11.9% during the 3rd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $298,000 after buying an additional 573 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Syon Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Carrier Global during the 3rd quarter valued at $295,000. 91.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security.

