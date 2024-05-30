Catalytic Wealth RIA LLC Acquires New Position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Catalytic Wealth RIA LLC purchased a new position in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 6,487 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,102,000.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA increased its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 80.5% during the 4th quarter. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA now owns 157 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Life Planning Partners Inc acquired a new stake in shares of PepsiCo during the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Naples Money Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of PepsiCo during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Criterion Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of PepsiCo during the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Avion Wealth boosted its position in PepsiCo by 61.7% in the 4th quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.07% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on PEP shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on PepsiCo from $178.00 to $181.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. StockNews.com downgraded PepsiCo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 12th. Morgan Stanley raised PepsiCo from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $190.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, March 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $181.00 to $184.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of PepsiCo from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $180.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, PepsiCo currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $187.58.

PepsiCo Trading Down 1.3 %

NASDAQ:PEP traded down $2.23 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $171.15. The company had a trading volume of 5,105,995 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,470,947. The company has a 50-day moving average of $174.72 and a 200 day moving average of $170.32. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96. The company has a market cap of $235.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.74, a P/E/G ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.52. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 1 year low of $155.83 and a 1 year high of $192.38.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The company reported $1.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52 by $0.09. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 57.37% and a net margin of 10.00%. The company had revenue of $18.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.08 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.50 EPS. PepsiCo’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 8.17 earnings per share for the current year.

PepsiCo Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 7th will be paid a dividend of $1.355 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 7th. This is a boost from PepsiCo’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.27. This represents a $5.42 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.17%. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is currently 81.50%.

Insider Activity at PepsiCo

In related news, CEO Ramkumar Krishnan sold 5,620 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.00, for a total transaction of $1,000,360.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 53,953 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,603,634. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

PepsiCo Company Profile

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

