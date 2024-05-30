Catalytic Wealth RIA LLC Acquires Shares of 49,737 Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Catalytic Wealth RIA LLC bought a new position in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 49,737 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,675,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of BAC. Fortis Group Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Bank of America during the third quarter valued at $25,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc lifted its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 98.1% during the third quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc now owns 1,018 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 504 shares during the last quarter. Criterion Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bank of America in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC grew its stake in shares of Bank of America by 431.0% in the 4th quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC now owns 1,062 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 862 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ZRC Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Bank of America by 192.3% during the 4th quarter. ZRC Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,140 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 750 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.71% of the company’s stock.

Bank of America Price Performance

BAC traded down $0.59 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $38.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 26,664,290 shares, compared to its average volume of 39,083,195. Bank of America Co. has a 12 month low of $24.96 and a 12 month high of $39.84. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $37.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $34.63. The stock has a market cap of $302.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.37.

Bank of America Dividend Announcement

Bank of America ( NYSE:BAC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $25.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.49 billion. Bank of America had a return on equity of 10.88% and a net margin of 13.94%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.94 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Bank of America Co. will post 3.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 7th will be given a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.48%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 7th. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.22%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $37.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. StockNews.com cut Bank of America from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, May 20th. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on Bank of America from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Morgan Stanley raised Bank of America from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $32.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Bank of America from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.70.

Bank of America Profile

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates in four segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets.

