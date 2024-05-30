Catalytic Wealth RIA LLC Buys Shares of 27,885 Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE)

Catalytic Wealth RIA LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 27,885 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,044,000. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF accounts for 1.8% of Catalytic Wealth RIA LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest position.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Maltin Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Maltin Wealth Management Inc. now owns 20,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,982,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the period. O ROURKE & COMPANY Inc boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. O ROURKE & COMPANY Inc now owns 2,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $392,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the period. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,751,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the period. Tortoise Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 16.3% during the 4th quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the period. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 31,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,557,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the period.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:VOE traded down $1.73 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $150.07. 257,661 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 391,234. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 1-year low of $123.92 and a 1-year high of $156.27. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $152.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $146.57. The firm has a market cap of $15.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.05 and a beta of 0.83.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund (Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The fund offers two classes of shares: Investor Shares and ETF Shares. Investor Shares are available to any investor who meets the fund’s minimum purchase requirements. ETF Shares can be purchased and sold through a broker.

