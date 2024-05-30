Catalytic Wealth RIA LLC Makes New $1.16 Million Investment in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST)

Catalytic Wealth RIA LLC bought a new position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 23,142 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,162,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. TD Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 228.2% in the fourth quarter. TD Capital Management LLC now owns 92,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,647,000 after acquiring an additional 64,319 shares in the last quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co boosted its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 8.3% in the fourth quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co now owns 65,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,294,000 after acquiring an additional 5,030 shares in the last quarter. Journey Advisory Group LLC boosted its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 10.0% in the fourth quarter. Journey Advisory Group LLC now owns 194,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,795,000 after acquiring an additional 17,718 shares in the last quarter. Focus Financial Network Inc. ADV bought a new stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $1,575,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 1,497,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,244,000 after acquiring an additional 59,433 shares in the last quarter.

Get JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF alerts:

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:JPST traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $50.44. The company had a trading volume of 2,850,908 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,819,962. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $50.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.33. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF has a 52 week low of $49.93 and a 52 week high of $50.51.

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Company Profile

The JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (JPST) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that aims to maximize income and preserve capital using USD-denominated debt securities with an effective duration of one year or less. JPST was launched on May 17, 2017 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.