Catalytic Wealth RIA LLC Makes New $985,000 Investment in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI)

Catalytic Wealth RIA LLC bought a new position in shares of Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 55,859 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $985,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Kinder Morgan by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 30,187,667 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $506,320,000 after purchasing an additional 317,980 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Kinder Morgan during the fourth quarter worth about $409,063,000. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in Kinder Morgan by 3.0% during the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 22,297,204 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $369,688,000 after buying an additional 639,467 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in Kinder Morgan by 29.4% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 21,438,556 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $355,451,000 after buying an additional 4,870,444 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Kinder Morgan by 4.1% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 20,400,093 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $338,234,000 after buying an additional 796,829 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.52% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Kinder Morgan

In other Kinder Morgan news, Director Michael C. Morgan sold 230,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.82, for a total value of $4,328,600.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 345,087 shares in the company, valued at $6,494,537.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Kinder Morgan news, Director Michael C. Morgan sold 230,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.82, for a total value of $4,328,600.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 345,087 shares in the company, valued at $6,494,537.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Dax Sanders sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.75, for a total transaction of $987,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 259,069 shares in the company, valued at $5,116,612.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 12.81% of the company’s stock.

Kinder Morgan Price Performance

Shares of KMI traded down $0.16 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $18.91. 9,004,600 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,743,797. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a one year low of $15.89 and a one year high of $19.93. The company has a current ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The business has a 50-day moving average of $18.66 and a 200 day moving average of $17.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.19, a PEG ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.89.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 17th. The pipeline company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34. Kinder Morgan had a net margin of 16.08% and a return on equity of 7.85%. The firm had revenue of $3.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.36 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.30 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Kinder Morgan Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 30th were paid a $0.2875 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 29th. This is a boost from Kinder Morgan’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. This represents a $1.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.08%. Kinder Morgan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 104.55%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have weighed in on KMI shares. StockNews.com cut shares of Kinder Morgan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 price objective (down from $22.00) on shares of Kinder Morgan in a research note on Monday, March 25th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.20.

About Kinder Morgan

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in North America. The company operates through Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2 segments. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline, and storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas gasification, liquefaction, and storage facilities.

