Catalytic Wealth RIA LLC Makes New Investment in SAP SE (NYSE:SAP)

Catalytic Wealth RIA LLC purchased a new position in SAP SE (NYSE:SAP – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 5,642 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $872,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fiduciary Trust Co grew its stake in SAP by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co now owns 1,978 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $306,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Lockheed Martin Investment Management Co. acquired a new position in shares of SAP during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $572,000. Phillips Wealth Planners LLC acquired a new position in shares of SAP during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $221,000. Stifel Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of SAP by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 202,585 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $31,318,000 after purchasing an additional 9,209 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Linscomb & Williams Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SAP in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $204,000.

Get SAP alerts:

SAP Stock Down 1.1 %

SAP traded down $2.14 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $190.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 747,453 shares, compared to its average volume of 748,840. SAP SE has a 52-week low of $126.75 and a 52-week high of $199.29. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $188.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $174.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.25.

SAP Increases Dividend

SAP ( NYSE:SAP Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 22nd. The software maker reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.94 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $8.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.73 billion. SAP had a return on equity of 9.79% and a net margin of 15.76%. Research analysts forecast that SAP SE will post 4.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 28th. Investors of record on Friday, May 17th were paid a $2.3852 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 16th. This represents a yield of 0.9%. This is a positive change from SAP’s previous annual dividend of $2.19. SAP’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.53%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on SAP shares. Barclays cut their target price on SAP from $212.00 to $210.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded SAP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on SAP from $215.00 to $218.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. KeyCorp initiated coverage on SAP in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. Finally, JMP Securities boosted their price target on SAP from $204.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $216.40.

View Our Latest Stock Report on SAP

SAP Profile

(Free Report)

SAP SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides applications, technology, and services worldwide. It offers SAP S/4HANA that provides software capabilities for finance, risk and project management, procurement, manufacturing, supply chain and asset management, and research and development; SAP SuccessFactors solutions for human resources, including HR and payroll, talent and employee experience management, and people and workforce analytics; and spend management solutions that covers direct and indirect spend, travel and expense, and external workforce management.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for SAP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SAP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.