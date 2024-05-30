Catalytic Wealth RIA LLC Takes $1.44 Million Position in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Catalytic Wealth RIA LLC acquired a new position in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 9,276 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,438,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in AbbVie in the 4th quarter valued at $3,229,888,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in shares of AbbVie by 29,922.3% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 6,032,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $899,186,000 after acquiring an additional 6,012,281 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AbbVie during the fourth quarter valued at about $499,955,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of AbbVie by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 24,451,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,774,569,000 after purchasing an additional 1,702,415 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of AbbVie by 0.9% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 160,747,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,961,001,000 after purchasing an additional 1,450,089 shares during the last quarter. 70.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other AbbVie news, EVP Nicholas Donoghoe sold 21,082 shares of AbbVie stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.30, for a total value of $3,716,756.60. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 55,903 shares in the company, valued at $9,855,698.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other AbbVie news, EVP Nicholas Donoghoe sold 21,082 shares of AbbVie stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.30, for a total value of $3,716,756.60. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 55,903 shares in the company, valued at $9,855,698.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, COO Robert A. Michael sold 68,879 shares of AbbVie stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.45, for a total transaction of $12,153,699.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 98,645 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,405,910.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 163,945 shares of company stock worth $29,073,200. 0.25% of the stock is owned by insiders.

AbbVie Price Performance

Shares of NYSE ABBV traded down $0.48 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $154.86. 4,253,188 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,499,255. AbbVie Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $130.96 and a fifty-two week high of $182.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.93, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The firm has a market cap of $273.46 billion, a PE ratio of 45.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.61. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $166.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $163.54.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 3rd. The company reported $2.31 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.26 by $0.05. AbbVie had a net margin of 11.02% and a return on equity of 179.47%. The business had revenue of $12.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.93 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.46 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that AbbVie Inc. will post 11.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ABBV has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of AbbVie from $195.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 29th. Guggenheim raised their target price on shares of AbbVie from $188.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on shares of AbbVie in a report on Friday, May 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $200.00 target price on the stock. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of AbbVie from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on shares of AbbVie from $181.00 to $189.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $176.14.

AbbVie Company Profile

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Humira, an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases, and pyoderma gangrenosum; Skyrizi to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis, psoriatic disease, and Crohn's disease; Rinvoq to treat rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, atopic dermatitis, axial spondyloarthropathy, ulcerative colitis, and Crohn's disease; Imbruvica for the treatment of adult patients with blood cancers; Epkinly to treat lymphoma; Elahere to treat cancer; and Venclexta/Venclyxto to treat blood cancers.

