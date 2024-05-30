CAVA Group Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NYSE:CAVA)

CAVA Group, Inc. (NYSE:CAVA – Get Free Report) saw unusually large options trading on Thursday. Stock traders bought 34,236 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 171% compared to the average daily volume of 12,618 call options.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CAVA has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Wedbush boosted their target price on shares of CAVA Group from $74.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of CAVA Group from $50.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of CAVA Group from $58.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on CAVA Group from $68.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Argus raised CAVA Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $80.00.

CAVA Group Trading Up 7.7 %

Shares of CAVA traded up $6.80 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $94.96. 8,626,671 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,461,455. CAVA Group has a 1 year low of $29.05 and a 1 year high of $96.93. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $70.33 and its 200-day moving average is $54.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.83 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 233.18.

CAVA Group (NYSE:CAVA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 28th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $259.01 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $246.02 million. CAVA Group had a return on equity of 5.21% and a net margin of 3.75%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 27.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that CAVA Group will post 0.25 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Theodoros Xenohristos sold 47,239 shares of CAVA Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.29, for a total value of $3,225,951.31. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 526,521 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,956,119.09. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other CAVA Group news, major shareholder Ronald M. Shaich sold 1,500,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.20, for a total transaction of $85,800,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 4,457,634 shares in the company, valued at $254,976,664.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Theodoros Xenohristos sold 47,239 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.29, for a total value of $3,225,951.31. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 526,521 shares in the company, valued at $35,956,119.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 3,547,239 shares of company stock worth $221,525,951.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in CAVA Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of CAVA Group in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of CAVA Group by 190.0% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 870 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 570 shares during the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in CAVA Group in the third quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, CWM LLC raised its stake in shares of CAVA Group by 101.2% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.15% of the company’s stock.

CAVA Group Company Profile

CAVA Group, Inc owns and operates a chain of restaurants under the CAVA brand in the United States. The company also offers dips, spreads, and dressings through grocery stores. In addition, the company provides online and mobile ordering platforms. Cava Group, Inc was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Washington, the District of Columbia.

