Cenovus Energy (NYSE:CVE) Rating Increased to Moderate Buy at Raymond James

Cenovus Energy (NYSE:CVE – Get Free Report) (TSE:CVE) was upgraded by research analysts at Raymond James to a “moderate buy” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

CVE has been the subject of a number of other research reports. StockNews.com raised Cenovus Energy from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. UBS Group raised Cenovus Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Cenovus Energy from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.67.

CVE opened at $20.64 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.18. The company has a market capitalization of $38.34 billion, a PE ratio of 11.47 and a beta of 2.10. Cenovus Energy has a 1 year low of $14.69 and a 1 year high of $21.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.01.

Cenovus Energy (NYSE:CVE – Get Free Report) (TSE:CVE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The oil and gas company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $9.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.98 billion. Cenovus Energy had a return on equity of 16.53% and a net margin of 8.73%. Research analysts expect that Cenovus Energy will post 1.94 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CVE. SVB Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of Cenovus Energy by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 19,710 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $394,000 after purchasing an additional 507 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its stake in Cenovus Energy by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 22,453 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $467,000 after buying an additional 598 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its stake in Cenovus Energy by 17.6% during the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 4,240 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $85,000 after buying an additional 636 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in Cenovus Energy by 80.3% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,453 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 647 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Cenovus Energy by 5.8% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 11,947 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $249,000 after purchasing an additional 654 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 51.19% of the company’s stock.

Cenovus Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, refines, transports, and markets crude oil, natural gas, and refined petroleum products in Canada and internationally. The company operates through Oil Sands, Conventional, Offshore, Canadian Refining, and U.S. Refining segments.

