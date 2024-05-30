Cenovus Energy (TSE:CVE) Rating Increased to Moderate Buy at Raymond James

Cenovus Energy (TSE:CVE – Get Free Report) (NYSE:CVE) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Raymond James to a “moderate buy” rating in a report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on CVE. TD Securities upped their price objective on shares of Cenovus Energy from C$30.00 to C$32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Cenovus Energy from C$32.00 to C$33.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Cenovus Energy from C$29.00 to C$33.00 in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Cenovus Energy from C$28.00 to C$36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 12th. Finally, National Bankshares increased their target price on shares of Cenovus Energy from C$29.00 to C$38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cenovus Energy presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$33.50.

Get Cenovus Energy alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on Cenovus Energy

Cenovus Energy Stock Down 1.1 %

Cenovus Energy stock opened at C$28.30 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.03. Cenovus Energy has a 12-month low of C$19.82 and a 12-month high of C$29.96. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$28.12 and its 200 day moving average is C$24.65. The company has a market capitalization of C$52.92 billion, a PE ratio of 11.37, a PEG ratio of 0.09 and a beta of 2.77.

Cenovus Energy (TSE:CVE – Get Free Report) (NYSE:CVE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported C$0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.47 by C$0.15. Cenovus Energy had a net margin of 8.72% and a return on equity of 16.11%. The firm had revenue of C$13.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$13.71 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Cenovus Energy will post 2.7840467 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Cenovus Energy news, Senior Officer Andrew Dahlin sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$25.99, for a total transaction of C$649,657.50. In other news, Senior Officer Andrew Dahlin sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$25.99, for a total value of C$649,657.50. Also, Senior Officer Rhona Marie Delfrari sold 18,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$29.21, for a total transaction of C$525,835.80. Insiders sold 284,621 shares of company stock worth $7,994,364 over the last quarter. 31.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Cenovus Energy Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Cenovus Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, refines, transports, and markets crude oil, natural gas, and refined petroleum products in Canada and internationally. The company operates through Oil Sands, Conventional, Offshore, Canadian Refining, and U.S. Refining segments.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Cenovus Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cenovus Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.