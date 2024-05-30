Centene (NYSE:CNC) Shares Gap Down to $70.50

Shares of Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC – Get Free Report) gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $70.50, but opened at $68.50. Centene shares last traded at $68.75, with a volume of 1,050,423 shares.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on CNC shares. Robert W. Baird started coverage on Centene in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $83.00 target price on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $90.00 target price on shares of Centene in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Centene from $81.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Stephens reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $85.00 target price (down from $92.00) on shares of Centene in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Centene from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 29th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Centene has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $85.07.

The company has a market cap of $37.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.01, a P/E/G ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $75.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $75.66.

Centene (NYSE:CNC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The company reported $2.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.09 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $40.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.43 billion. Centene had a net margin of 1.76% and a return on equity of 14.19%. The business’s revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.11 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Centene Co. will post 6.82 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Christopher J. Coughlin sold 878 shares of Centene stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.75, for a total value of $67,386.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 25,504 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,957,432. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Centene news, Director Christopher J. Coughlin sold 878 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.75, for a total value of $67,386.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 25,504 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,957,432. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, President Kenneth J. Fasola sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.62, for a total transaction of $620,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 300,357 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,313,710.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.33% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Centene during the 4th quarter worth $1,325,441,000. Swedbank AB acquired a new position in Centene in the first quarter valued at $914,080,000. Harris Associates L P increased its stake in Centene by 172.8% in the fourth quarter. Harris Associates L P now owns 10,863,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $806,170,000 after purchasing an additional 6,881,450 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in Centene by 8.7% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 8,788,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $605,351,000 after purchasing an additional 704,684 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Partners increased its stake in Centene by 0.4% in the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 8,652,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $678,033,000 after purchasing an additional 32,427 shares during the period. 93.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Centene Corporation operates as a healthcare enterprise that provides programs and services to under-insured and uninsured families, commercial organizations, and military families in the United States. The company operates through Medicaid, Medicare, Commercial, and Other segments. The Medicaid segment offers health plan coverage, including medicaid expansion, aged, blind, disabled, children's health insurance program, foster care, medicare-medicaid plans, long-term services and support.

