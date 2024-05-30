Century Next Financial Co. (OTCMKTS:CTUY) Short Interest Update

Century Next Financial Co. (OTCMKTS:CTUY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, an increase of 200.0% from the April 30th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Century Next Financial Stock Performance

Century Next Financial stock remained flat at $33.81 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. 202 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 511. Century Next Financial has a 1-year low of $26.00 and a 1-year high of $34.00. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.02.

Get Century Next Financial alerts:

Century Next Financial Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 24th will be paid a $0.42 dividend. This represents a yield of 1.4%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 23rd.

About Century Next Financial

Century Next Financial Corporation operates as the holding company for the Century Next Bank that provides various banking services primarily to small and medium-sized businesses, professionals, and individuals in the United States. The company offers savings account products; checking accounts and services; personal, mortgage, reverse mortgage, construction, and business loans; home equity and business lines of credit; refinancing; and commercial, agriculture, and consumer loans, as well as loans secured by real estate.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Century Next Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Century Next Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.