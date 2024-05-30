CES Energy Solutions (TSE:CEU) Sets New 52-Week High at $6.98

Shares of CES Energy Solutions Corp. (TSE:CEU – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as C$6.98 and last traded at C$6.93, with a volume of 694173 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$6.80.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of CES Energy Solutions from C$7.50 to C$8.50 in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of CES Energy Solutions from C$6.00 to C$8.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. TD Securities increased their price objective on shares of CES Energy Solutions from C$7.00 to C$9.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. National Bankshares lifted their price objective on shares of CES Energy Solutions from C$6.50 to C$7.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of CES Energy Solutions from C$5.00 to C$5.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, CES Energy Solutions presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$7.69.

CES Energy Solutions Trading Up 2.1 %

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$5.79 and its 200 day moving average price is C$4.55. The company has a market cap of C$1.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.75, a P/E/G ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 2.41. The company has a current ratio of 2.76, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 60.16.

CES Energy Solutions (TSE:CEU – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported C$0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.15 by C$0.08. CES Energy Solutions had a return on equity of 26.28% and a net margin of 8.02%. The company had revenue of C$588.58 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$555.63 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that CES Energy Solutions Corp. will post 0.7197861 EPS for the current year.

CES Energy Solutions Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 19th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 22nd will be given a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 21st. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 23.05%. This is an increase from CES Energy Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. CES Energy Solutions’s payout ratio is presently 16.90%.

Insider Activity at CES Energy Solutions

In related news, Senior Officer Anthony Michael Aulicino sold 150,360 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$4.71, for a total transaction of C$708,060.28. In other CES Energy Solutions news, insider EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. sold 23,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$5.55, for a total value of C$127,650.00. Also, Senior Officer Anthony Michael Aulicino sold 150,360 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$4.71, for a total value of C$708,060.28. Insiders sold a total of 498,360 shares of company stock worth $2,417,920 over the last quarter. 2.91% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About CES Energy Solutions

CES Energy Solutions Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in design, implement, and manufacture of advanced consumable fluids and specialty chemicals in the United States and Canada. The company provides solutions for drill-bit, point of completion and stimulation, wellhead and pump-jack, and pipeline and midstream markets.

See Also

