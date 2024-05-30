Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) Shares Purchased by TFO Wealth Partners LLC

TFO Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 2,476.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,736 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 23,776 shares during the period. TFO Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $3,690,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CVX. Boston Family Office LLC grew its holdings in Chevron by 8.8% in the fourth quarter. Boston Family Office LLC now owns 111,356 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $16,610,000 after purchasing an additional 9,048 shares during the period. Holistic Financial Partners grew its stake in shares of Chevron by 14.1% during the 4th quarter. Holistic Financial Partners now owns 3,088 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $461,000 after buying an additional 381 shares during the period. J. W. Coons Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Chevron by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. J. W. Coons Advisors LLC now owns 7,097 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,059,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Elevatus Welath Management raised its position in shares of Chevron by 21.8% in the 4th quarter. Elevatus Welath Management now owns 3,399 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $507,000 after buying an additional 608 shares during the period. Finally, Provident Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Chevron by 143.7% in the fourth quarter. Provident Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,570 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $831,000 after acquiring an additional 3,284 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.42% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other Chevron news, VP Alana K. Knowles sold 2,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.09, for a total value of $448,252.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 276 shares in the company, valued at approximately $44,184.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, VP Alana K. Knowles sold 2,800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.09, for a total value of $448,252.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 276 shares in the company, valued at approximately $44,184.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Enrique Hernandez, Jr. sold 5,098 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.50, for a total transaction of $833,523.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,549 shares in the company, valued at $416,761.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 19,546 shares of company stock valued at $3,176,223. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Truist Financial raised their price objective on Chevron from $156.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Chevron from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 5th. UBS Group raised their target price on Chevron from $185.00 to $197.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. DZ Bank downgraded shares of Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $160.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Chevron from $170.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Chevron currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $186.10.

Chevron Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:CVX traded up $1.36 on Thursday, reaching $158.26. 6,341,128 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,091,428. The business’s 50-day moving average is $160.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $152.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Chevron Co. has a fifty-two week low of $139.62 and a fifty-two week high of $171.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $291.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.54, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.11.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The oil and gas company reported $2.93 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.84 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $48.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48.42 billion. Chevron had a return on equity of 14.40% and a net margin of 10.21%. Chevron’s quarterly revenue was down 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.55 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Chevron Co. will post 13.57 EPS for the current year.

Chevron Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 17th will be given a $1.63 dividend. This represents a $6.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.12%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 16th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is presently 59.98%.

Chevron Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification of liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and carbon capture and storage, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

Further Reading

