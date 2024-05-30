Chewy (NYSE:CHWY) PT Raised to $21.00 at UBS Group

Chewy (NYSE:CHWY – Get Free Report) had its price objective boosted by UBS Group from $19.00 to $21.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. UBS Group’s target price suggests a potential downside of 4.20% from the stock’s current price.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Raymond James raised their price objective on Chewy from $19.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on Chewy from $27.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Chewy from $25.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Chewy from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on Chewy from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.60.

Get Chewy alerts:

View Our Latest Report on Chewy

Chewy Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE CHWY traded up $0.42 during trading on Thursday, hitting $21.92. 9,460,133 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,227,435. Chewy has a 12-month low of $14.69 and a 12-month high of $40.78. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $16.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.53 billion, a PE ratio of 274.16, a P/E/G ratio of 8.62 and a beta of 0.91.

Chewy (NYSE:CHWY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 20th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $2.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.79 billion. Chewy had a return on equity of 11.69% and a net margin of 0.33%. Research analysts anticipate that Chewy will post 0.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Chewy

In other Chewy news, CEO Sumit Singh sold 6,728 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.53, for a total value of $104,485.84. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 129,991 shares in the company, valued at $2,018,760.23. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, CTO Satish Mehta sold 8,019 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.12, for a total value of $121,247.28. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 569,594 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,612,261.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Sumit Singh sold 6,728 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.53, for a total value of $104,485.84. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 129,991 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,018,760.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 69,993 shares of company stock worth $1,067,363. 2.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its holdings in Chewy by 16.8% in the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 18,482,764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $436,748,000 after purchasing an additional 2,654,376 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA purchased a new stake in shares of Chewy in the fourth quarter valued at $42,223,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Chewy by 13.5% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,604,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $226,959,000 after acquiring an additional 1,140,269 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its position in shares of Chewy by 127.8% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 1,717,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,328,000 after acquiring an additional 963,540 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd lifted its position in Chewy by 141.2% during the third quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 1,188,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,708,000 after buying an additional 695,907 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.09% of the company’s stock.

About Chewy

(Get Free Report)

Chewy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the pure play e-commerce business in the United States. It provides pet food and treats, pet supplies and pet medications, and other pet-health products, as well as pet services for dogs, cats, fish, birds, small pets, horses, and reptiles through its retail websites and mobile applications.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Chewy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chewy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.