China Resources Building Materials Technology Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:CARCY) to Issue Dividend of $0.02

China Resources Building Materials Technology Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:CARCY – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Friday, May 17th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Friday, May 31st will be given a dividend of 0.0219 per share on Thursday, August 1st. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 31st.

OTCMKTS CARCY opened at $5.79 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.61. China Resources Building Materials Technology has a 1-year low of $3.86 and a 1-year high of $13.19. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.35 billion, a PE ratio of 13.16 and a beta of 0.14.

About China Resources Building Materials Technology

China Resources Building Materials Technology Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, manufactures and sells cement, concrete, aggregates, and related products and services in Mainland China. It operates through Cement, Concrete, and Aggregates and Others segments. The company engages in the excavation of limestone; and production, sale, and distribution of cement, clinker, and concrete.

