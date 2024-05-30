China Resources Building Materials Technology Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:CARCY) to Issue Dividend of $0.02

China Resources Building Materials Technology Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:CARCY – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Friday, May 17th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Friday, May 31st will be given a dividend of 0.0219 per share on Thursday, August 1st. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 31st.
China Resources Building Materials Technology Stock Performance
OTCMKTS CARCY opened at $5.79 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.61. China Resources Building Materials Technology has a 1-year low of $3.86 and a 1-year high of $13.19. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.35 billion, a PE ratio of 13.16 and a beta of 0.14.
About China Resources Building Materials Technology
