China SXT Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SXTC) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

China SXT Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SXTC – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 19,600 shares, an increase of 36.1% from the April 30th total of 14,400 shares. Approximately 3.6% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 978,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

China SXT Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ SXTC traded up $0.11 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $1.16. The stock had a trading volume of 728,870 shares, compared to its average volume of 911,964. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.77. China SXT Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $0.94 and a 1 year high of $9.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.47.

China SXT Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

China SXT Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, marketing, and sale of traditional Chinese medicine pieces (TCMP) in China. The company offers advanced, fine, and regular TCMP products, and raw medicinal material, such as ChenXiang, SanQiFen, HongQi, SuMu, JiangXiang, CuYanHuSuo, XiaTianWu, LuXueJing, XueJie, ChaoSuanZaoRen, HongQuMi, ChuanBeiMu, HuangShuKuiHua, WuWeiZi, DingXiang, RenShen, QingGuo, JueMingZi, and ShaRen.

