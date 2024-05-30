China SXT Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SXTC) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

China SXT Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SXTC – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 19,600 shares, an increase of 36.1% from the April 30th total of 14,400 shares. Approximately 3.6% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 978,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.
China SXT Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ SXTC traded up $0.11 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $1.16. The stock had a trading volume of 728,870 shares, compared to its average volume of 911,964. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.77. China SXT Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $0.94 and a 1 year high of $9.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.47.
China SXT Pharmaceuticals Company Profile
