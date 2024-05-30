China Yongda Automobiles Services Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:CYYHF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

China Yongda Automobiles Services Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:CYYHF – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 30,000 shares, an increase of 200.0% from the April 30th total of 10,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 8.3 days.
China Yongda Automobiles Services Price Performance
Shares of CYYHF remained flat at $0.27 during trading hours on Wednesday. China Yongda Automobiles Services has a twelve month low of $0.23 and a twelve month high of $0.59. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.32.
China Yongda Automobiles Services Company Profile
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than China Yongda Automobiles Services
- What is the Dogs of the Dow Strategy? Overview and Examples
- Ralph Lauren Slingshots Higher as Sentiment Improves for Retailer
- Why Invest in 5G? How to Invest in 5G Stocks
- Determining Your Risk Tolerance – A Comprehensive Guide
- Basic Materials Stocks Investing
- Decker’s Stock Surges Like NVIDIA Through $1,000 on Robust Growth
Receive News & Ratings for China Yongda Automobiles Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for China Yongda Automobiles Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.