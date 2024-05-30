China Yongda Automobiles Services Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:CYYHF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

China Yongda Automobiles Services Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:CYYHF – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 30,000 shares, an increase of 200.0% from the April 30th total of 10,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 8.3 days.

China Yongda Automobiles Services Price Performance

Shares of CYYHF remained flat at $0.27 during trading hours on Wednesday. China Yongda Automobiles Services has a twelve month low of $0.23 and a twelve month high of $0.59. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.32.

Get China Yongda Automobiles Services alerts:

China Yongda Automobiles Services Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Further Reading

China Yongda Automobiles Services Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, operates as a passenger vehicle retailer and service provider in the People's Republic of China. It operates through Passenger Vehicle Sales and Services and Automobile Operating Lease Services segments. The company focuses on luxury and ultra-luxury brands.

Receive News & Ratings for China Yongda Automobiles Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for China Yongda Automobiles Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.