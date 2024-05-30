Cirrus Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRUS) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Cirrus Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRUS – Get Free Report) have received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the seven research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $107.86.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Cirrus Logic from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Susquehanna increased their price target on shares of Cirrus Logic from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. StockNews.com downgraded Cirrus Logic from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 16th. TD Cowen increased their target price on Cirrus Logic from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on Cirrus Logic from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th.

Get Cirrus Logic alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on CRUS

Cirrus Logic Stock Down 1.3 %

Cirrus Logic stock opened at $115.14 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $96.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $87.80. Cirrus Logic has a 12 month low of $65.02 and a 12 month high of $117.12. The stock has a market cap of $6.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.35 and a beta of 0.99.

Cirrus Logic (NASDAQ:CRUS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The semiconductor company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.48. The business had revenue of $371.83 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $320.14 million. Cirrus Logic had a return on equity of 16.49% and a net margin of 15.35%. On average, analysts expect that Cirrus Logic will post 4.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Cirrus Logic

In other Cirrus Logic news, SVP Justin E. Dougherty sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.85, for a total transaction of $431,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,838 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $629,628.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, VP Carl Jackson Alberty sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.35, for a total transaction of $226,700.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 38,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,364,768.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Justin E. Dougherty sold 4,000 shares of Cirrus Logic stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.85, for a total transaction of $431,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,838 shares in the company, valued at approximately $629,628.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.89% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Cirrus Logic

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Venturi Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Cirrus Logic by 93.7% in the 4th quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 368 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Cirrus Logic by 103.0% during the 1st quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 402 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cirrus Logic by 72.3% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 510 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Cirrus Logic by 71.1% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 722 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new position in Cirrus Logic during the third quarter worth $62,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.96% of the company’s stock.

About Cirrus Logic

(Get Free Report

Cirrus Logic, Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, develops low-power high-precision mixed-signal processing solutions in China, the United States, and internationally. The company offers audio products, including amplifiers; codecs components that integrate analog-to-digital converters (ADCs) and digital-to-analog converters (DACs) into a single integrated circuit (IC); smart codecs, a codec with integrated digital signal processing; standalone digital signal processors; and SoundClear technology, which consists of a portfolio of tools, software, and algorithms that helps to enhance user experience with features, such as louder, high-fidelity sound, audio playback, voice capture, and hearing augmentation for use in smartphones, tablets, laptops, AR/VR headsets, home theater systems, automotive entertainment systems, and professional audio systems.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Cirrus Logic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cirrus Logic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.