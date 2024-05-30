Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) Shares Purchased by TFO Wealth Partners LLC

TFO Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Free Report) by 27,250.0% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 53,059 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 52,865 shares during the quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $2,681,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Roble Belko & Company Inc raised its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 77.1% during the fourth quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc now owns 6,405 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $324,000 after purchasing an additional 2,788 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of Cisco Systems during the 4th quarter worth $28,685,000. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. grew its stake in Cisco Systems by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 4,470,521 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $240,335,000 after acquiring an additional 49,700 shares during the last quarter. Allen Mooney & Barnes Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Cisco Systems by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Allen Mooney & Barnes Investment Advisors LLC now owns 192,674 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $9,734,000 after acquiring an additional 1,097 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC grew its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 270,841 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $13,683,000 after purchasing an additional 1,520 shares during the last quarter. 73.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Cisco Systems news, EVP Deborah L. Stahlkopf sold 8,016 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.24, for a total value of $386,691.84. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 180,705 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,717,209.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Deborah L. Stahlkopf sold 8,016 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.24, for a total transaction of $386,691.84. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 180,705 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,717,209.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Maria Victoria Wong sold 2,497 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $124,850.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 58,121 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,906,050. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 27,457 shares of company stock worth $1,358,772. Insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CSCO stock traded up $0.04 on Thursday, hitting $46.12. The company had a trading volume of 19,894,157 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,318,150. The firm has a market cap of $185.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.57, a P/E/G ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.87. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $48.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $49.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.89. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $45.85 and a twelve month high of $58.19.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The network equipment provider reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $12.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.53 billion. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 30.82% and a net margin of 21.88%. The company’s revenue was down 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.88 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 5th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 5th. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 53.87%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on CSCO shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Cisco Systems in a report on Monday, April 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $53.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating and set a $52.00 price objective (up from $51.00) on shares of Cisco Systems in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Barclays lifted their price target on Cisco Systems from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 17th. Bank of America upgraded Cisco Systems from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $55.00 to $60.00 in a report on Monday, April 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $56.47.

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. The company also offers switching portfolio encompasses campus switching as well as data center switching; enterprise routing portfolio interconnects public and private wireline and mobile networks, delivering highly secure, and reliable connectivity to campus, data center and branch networks; wireless products include wireless access points and controllers; and compute portfolio including the cisco unified computing system, hyperflex, and software management capabilities, which combine computing, networking, and storage infrastructure management and virtualization.

