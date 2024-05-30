CleanSpark, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLSK) Receives $19.22 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of CleanSpark, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLSK – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $19.22.

Several brokerages have issued reports on CLSK. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of CleanSpark from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price target on shares of CleanSpark from $10.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. TheStreet raised shares of CleanSpark from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Chardan Capital reissued a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price target on shares of CleanSpark in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price target on shares of CleanSpark in a research report on Friday, May 10th.

Get CleanSpark alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on CleanSpark

Insider Buying and Selling at CleanSpark

Institutional Trading of CleanSpark

In other CleanSpark news, Chairman S. Matthew Schultz sold 367,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.07, for a total value of $8,466,690.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 2,298,975 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $53,037,353.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . In other CleanSpark news, CEO Zachary Bradford sold 443,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.31, for a total transaction of $8,997,330.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,795,863 shares in the company, valued at $56,783,977.53. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Chairman S. Matthew Schultz sold 367,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.07, for a total transaction of $8,466,690.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 2,298,975 shares in the company, valued at $53,037,353.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 3.46% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. American Capital Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in CleanSpark during the first quarter worth about $32,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in CleanSpark by 36.8% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 2,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 787 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new stake in CleanSpark during the first quarter worth about $109,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new stake in shares of CleanSpark during the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, VitalStone Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of CleanSpark by 952.7% during the third quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 8,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 8,050 shares during the period. 43.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CleanSpark Stock Down 3.5 %

Shares of CLSK opened at $17.07 on Thursday. CleanSpark has a 52-week low of $3.38 and a 52-week high of $24.72. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $17.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.42.

CleanSpark Company Profile

(Get Free Report

CleanSpark, Inc operates as a bitcoin miner in the Americas. It owns and operates data centers that primarily run on low-carbon power. Its infrastructure supports Bitcoin, a digital commodity and a tool for financial independence and inclusion. The company was formerly known as Stratean Inc and changed its name to CleanSpark, Inc in November 2016.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for CleanSpark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CleanSpark and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.