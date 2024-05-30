Clinuvel Pharmaceuticals Limited (OTCMKTS:CLVLY) Short Interest Update

Clinuvel Pharmaceuticals Limited (OTCMKTS:CLVLY – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, a growth of 500.0% from the April 30th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 5,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Clinuvel Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 1.5 %

OTCMKTS CLVLY opened at $10.18 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $9.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.20. Clinuvel Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $8.54 and a 52 week high of $13.55.

Clinuvel Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Clinuvel Pharmaceuticals Limited, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing treatments for patients with genetic, metabolic, and life-threatening disorders in Australia, Europe, the United States, Switzerland, and internationally. Its lead drug candidate is SCENESSE, a systemic photoprotective drug for the prevention of phototoxicity in adult patients with erythropoietic protoporphyria (EPP).

