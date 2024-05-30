Clover Health Investments (NASDAQ:CLOV) Trading Up 7.8%

Clover Health Investments, Corp. (NASDAQ:CLOV – Get Free Report) shares were up 7.8% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $1.12 and last traded at $1.11. Approximately 1,202,831 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 86% from the average daily volume of 8,413,271 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.03.

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $570.11 million, a P/E ratio of -3.37 and a beta of 1.88.

Clover Health Investments (NASDAQ:CLOV – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.02. Clover Health Investments had a negative net margin of 8.63% and a negative return on equity of 48.07%. The firm had revenue of $346.92 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $316.10 million. On average, analysts forecast that Clover Health Investments, Corp. will post -0.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Anna U. Loengard acquired 137,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $0.73 per share, with a total value of $100,010.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 538,841 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $393,353.93. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Insiders own 22.28% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC grew its stake in Clover Health Investments by 30.2% during the first quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 49,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 11,550 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in Clover Health Investments by 6.4% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 191,797 shares of the company’s stock worth $207,000 after buying an additional 11,588 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in Clover Health Investments by 1.6% during the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 782,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $845,000 after buying an additional 12,400 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its stake in Clover Health Investments by 2.6% during the third quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 813,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $879,000 after buying an additional 20,813 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC acquired a new stake in Clover Health Investments during the third quarter worth about $25,000. 19.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Clover Health Investments, Corp. provides medicare advantage plans in the United States. It operates through two segments: Insurance and Non-Insurance. It also offers Clover Assistant, a cloud-based software platform, that enables physicians to detect, identify, and manage chronic diseases earlier; and access to data-driven and personalized insights for the patients they treat.

