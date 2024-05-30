Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH) Shares Acquired by Comgest Global Investors S.A.S.

Comgest Global Investors S.A.S. grew its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH – Free Report) by 0.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 462,105 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the quarter. Comgest Global Investors S.A.S. owned approximately 0.09% of Cognizant Technology Solutions worth $34,903,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Vision Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Vision Capital Management Inc. now owns 38,612 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $2,916,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the period. Nilsine Partners LLC raised its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Nilsine Partners LLC now owns 3,756 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $284,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the period. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC raised its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 5.4% during the third quarter. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 3,241 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $220,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the period. Valley National Advisers Inc. raised its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 43.2% during the fourth quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 590 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC increased its position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 7,376 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $557,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.44% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on CTSH shares. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $90.00 to $82.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $81.00 to $74.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. StockNews.com cut shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Guggenheim started coverage on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $80.00 price target for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $75.67.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:CTSH traded down $0.74 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $66.12. 2,365,896 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,174,460. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $69.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $72.89. Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. has a 12-month low of $61.12 and a 12-month high of $80.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.89, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 2.35 and a quick ratio of 2.35.

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The information technology service provider reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.01. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a net margin of 10.84% and a return on equity of 17.48%. The firm had revenue of $4.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.72 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.11 EPS. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. will post 4.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 29th. Investors of record on Monday, May 20th will be given a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 17th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.81%. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.85%.

Insider Activity at Cognizant Technology Solutions

In related news, EVP Kathryn Diaz sold 900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.06, for a total value of $69,354.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 8,312 shares in the company, valued at approximately $640,522.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.26% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Company Profile

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation, a professional services company, provides consulting and technology, and outsourcing services in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Financial Services, Health Sciences, Products and Resources, and Communications, Media and Technology.

