Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH) Shares Bought by Treasurer of the State of North Carolina

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH – Free Report) by 0.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 238,975 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,192 shares during the quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions were worth $18,050,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CTSH. Vision Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Vision Capital Management Inc. now owns 38,612 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $2,916,000 after buying an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Nilsine Partners LLC lifted its position in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Nilsine Partners LLC now owns 3,756 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $284,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC boosted its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 3,241 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $220,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the period. Valley National Advisers Inc. grew its position in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 43.2% in the 4th quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 590 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 7,376 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $557,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.44% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Cognizant Technology Solutions

In other Cognizant Technology Solutions news, EVP Kathryn Diaz sold 900 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.06, for a total value of $69,354.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 8,312 shares in the company, valued at approximately $640,522.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Trading Down 2.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ:CTSH traded down $1.34 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $64.78. The stock had a trading volume of 5,734,715 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,189,462. The company’s 50 day moving average is $69.00 and its 200-day moving average is $72.89. Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. has a 12-month low of $61.12 and a 12-month high of $80.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 2.35 and a current ratio of 2.35. The company has a market cap of $32.21 billion, a PE ratio of 15.53, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.08.

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The information technology service provider reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.01. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a return on equity of 17.48% and a net margin of 10.84%. The company had revenue of $4.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.72 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.11 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. will post 4.6 EPS for the current year.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 29th. Investors of record on Monday, May 20th were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 17th. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.85%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com cut Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Susquehanna dropped their price target on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $80.00 to $78.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $90.00 to $82.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $85.00 price objective on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Guggenheim initiated coverage on Cognizant Technology Solutions in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $80.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $75.67.

About Cognizant Technology Solutions

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation, a professional services company, provides consulting and technology, and outsourcing services in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Financial Services, Health Sciences, Products and Resources, and Communications, Media and Technology.

