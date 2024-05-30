Columbus McKinnon (NASDAQ:CMCO) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.09 EPS

Columbus McKinnon (NASDAQ:CMCO – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Wednesday. The industrial products company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.84 by ($0.09), Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $265.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $264.85 million. Columbus McKinnon had a return on equity of 9.88% and a net margin of 4.86%. Columbus McKinnon’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.80 EPS.

Columbus McKinnon Price Performance

Shares of CMCO opened at $40.65 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Columbus McKinnon has a 1 year low of $30.29 and a 1 year high of $45.84. The stock has a market cap of $1.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.05 and a beta of 1.27. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $42.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $40.29.

Columbus McKinnon Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 2nd. Columbus McKinnon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 16.57%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on CMCO shares. StockNews.com cut Columbus McKinnon from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. DA Davidson raised their price target on Columbus McKinnon from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 5th.

About Columbus McKinnon

Columbus McKinnon Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets intelligent motion solutions for moving, lifting, positioning, and securing materials worldwide. It offers manual hoists, electric and air hoists, winches, hydraulic jacks, trolleys and its clamps, and lifting tables; crane systems, such as mobile and jib cranes, material handling solutions, enclosed track rail systems, and crane components and kits; and rigging equipment comprising below-the-hook lifting devices, lifting slings and lashing systems, tie-downs and load binders, forestry and hand tools, and shackles.

