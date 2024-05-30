Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) Receives $49.33 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty-one ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eleven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $49.33.
A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $45.00 target price on shares of Comcast in a report on Friday, April 26th. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Comcast from $53.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Comcast from $55.00 to $53.00 in a report on Friday, April 5th. Evercore ISI reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $50.00 price objective on shares of Comcast in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. Finally, Redburn Atlantic lowered shares of Comcast from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $50.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 15th.
Insider Buying and Selling
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CMCSA. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Comcast by 437.0% in the 3rd quarter. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC now owns 8,495 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $377,000 after purchasing an additional 6,913 shares during the period. MONECO Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Comcast by 15.3% during the 3rd quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC now owns 6,184 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $274,000 after acquiring an additional 820 shares during the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Comcast by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 58,385 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $2,589,000 after acquiring an additional 2,137 shares during the last quarter. Sfmg LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Comcast by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Sfmg LLC now owns 98,441 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $4,365,000 after acquiring an additional 3,880 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Donoghue Forlines LLC bought a new stake in shares of Comcast during the 3rd quarter worth $1,259,000. 84.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Comcast Price Performance
CMCSA stock opened at $37.94 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $148.86 billion, a PE ratio of 10.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.99. The company’s 50-day moving average is $39.92 and its 200-day moving average is $41.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.59. Comcast has a 1 year low of $36.43 and a 1 year high of $47.46.
Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The cable giant reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.06. Comcast had a net margin of 12.64% and a return on equity of 20.10%. The company had revenue of $30.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.83 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.92 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Comcast will post 4.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Comcast Announces Dividend
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 3rd. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.27%. Comcast’s payout ratio is currently 32.80%.
About Comcast
Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, sky-branded entertainment television networks, and advertising.
