Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) Receives $49.33 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty-one ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eleven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $49.33.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $45.00 target price on shares of Comcast in a report on Friday, April 26th. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Comcast from $53.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Comcast from $55.00 to $53.00 in a report on Friday, April 5th. Evercore ISI reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $50.00 price objective on shares of Comcast in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. Finally, Redburn Atlantic lowered shares of Comcast from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $50.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 15th.

In related news, major shareholder Corp Comcast sold 3,176,923 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.19, for a total value of $10,134,384.37. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,000,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,380,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . 1.26% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CMCSA. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Comcast by 437.0% in the 3rd quarter. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC now owns 8,495 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $377,000 after purchasing an additional 6,913 shares during the period. MONECO Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Comcast by 15.3% during the 3rd quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC now owns 6,184 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $274,000 after acquiring an additional 820 shares during the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Comcast by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 58,385 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $2,589,000 after acquiring an additional 2,137 shares during the last quarter. Sfmg LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Comcast by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Sfmg LLC now owns 98,441 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $4,365,000 after acquiring an additional 3,880 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Donoghue Forlines LLC bought a new stake in shares of Comcast during the 3rd quarter worth $1,259,000. 84.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CMCSA stock opened at $37.94 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $148.86 billion, a PE ratio of 10.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.99. The company’s 50-day moving average is $39.92 and its 200-day moving average is $41.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.59. Comcast has a 1 year low of $36.43 and a 1 year high of $47.46.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The cable giant reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.06. Comcast had a net margin of 12.64% and a return on equity of 20.10%. The company had revenue of $30.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.83 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.92 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Comcast will post 4.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 3rd. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.27%. Comcast’s payout ratio is currently 32.80%.

About Comcast

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, sky-branded entertainment television networks, and advertising.

