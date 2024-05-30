Comgest Global Investors S.A.S. Has $912,000 Stock Position in Embraer S.A. (NYSE:ERJ)

Comgest Global Investors S.A.S. lessened its position in shares of Embraer S.A. (NYSE:ERJ – Free Report) by 14.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 49,410 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 8,380 shares during the quarter. Comgest Global Investors S.A.S.’s holdings in Embraer were worth $912,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Chesapeake Capital Corp IL bought a new position in shares of Embraer during the 4th quarter worth about $835,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC acquired a new position in Embraer during the fourth quarter worth $772,000. Team Hewins LLC bought a new position in shares of Embraer in the fourth quarter valued at $592,000. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in shares of Embraer during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,383,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of Embraer by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 465,345 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $8,586,000 after acquiring an additional 9,809 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 34.65% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ERJ traded down $0.63 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $28.12. The company had a trading volume of 1,046,907 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,640,933. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $26.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.41. Embraer S.A. has a one year low of $12.48 and a one year high of $31.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91.

Embraer ( NYSE:ERJ Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The aerospace company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $896.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $883.92 million. Embraer had a return on equity of 5.43% and a net margin of 4.84%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Embraer S.A. will post 1.46 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on ERJ shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Embraer from $19.50 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. StockNews.com upgraded Embraer from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $28.50 price target (up from $21.00) on shares of Embraer in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Embraer from $21.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Embraer from $21.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $29.75.

Embraer SA designs, develops, manufactures, and sells aircraft and systems in North America, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Brazil, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Commercial Aviation; Defense & Security; Executive Aviation; Services & Support; and Other segments. The Commercial Aviation segment designs, develops, manufactures, and sells commercial jets, as well as leases aircraft.

