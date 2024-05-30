Comgest Global Investors S.A.S. Increases Stock Position in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Comgest Global Investors S.A.S. lifted its holdings in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Free Report) by 21.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,150,644 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 199,409 shares during the period. NIKE comprises 1.9% of Comgest Global Investors S.A.S.’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Comgest Global Investors S.A.S.’s holdings in NIKE were worth $124,925,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of NIKE by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 18,502,409 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $1,769,200,000 after purchasing an additional 125,746 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of NIKE by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 15,557,676 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $1,487,625,000 after purchasing an additional 674,198 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of NIKE during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,315,097,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of NIKE by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 9,887,769 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $1,073,515,000 after acquiring an additional 219,091 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of NIKE by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,200,932 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $766,829,000 after acquiring an additional 89,947 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.25% of the company’s stock.

Get NIKE alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently commented on NKE shares. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of NIKE from $135.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of NIKE from $135.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. Truist Financial reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $111.00 price objective on shares of NIKE in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. Williams Trading restated a “sell” rating and set a $85.00 price target (down previously from $92.00) on shares of NIKE in a research note on Monday, March 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of NIKE from $124.00 to $116.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, NIKE currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $116.26.

NIKE Stock Performance

NYSE NKE traded down $0.33 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $91.67. 7,235,813 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,214,787. The business’s 50 day moving average is $92.69 and its 200-day moving average is $101.55. NIKE, Inc. has a 1 year low of $88.66 and a 1 year high of $123.39. The company has a market capitalization of $138.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a current ratio of 2.74.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 21st. The footwear maker reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $12.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.28 billion. NIKE had a net margin of 10.14% and a return on equity of 39.41%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NIKE Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 3rd. NIKE’s payout ratio is 43.53%.

Insider Buying and Selling at NIKE

In other NIKE news, VP Johanna Nielsen sold 282 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.64, for a total transaction of $26,406.48. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $68,357.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, VP Johanna Nielsen sold 282 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.64, for a total value of $26,406.48. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 730 shares in the company, valued at $68,357.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 45,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.16, for a total transaction of $4,237,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 44,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,236,917.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 213,660 shares of company stock valued at $19,946,333 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

About NIKE

(Free Report)

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, accessories, and services worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NKE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for NIKE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NIKE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.