Commvault Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLT) Director Sells $1,219,130.00 in Stock

Commvault Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLT – Get Free Report) Director Charles E. Moran sold 11,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.83, for a total transaction of $1,219,130.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,967 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,215,472.61. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Commvault Systems stock traded down $2.36 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $108.79. 217,089 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 308,168. The company has a market cap of $4.72 billion, a PE ratio of 29.56 and a beta of 0.64. Commvault Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $63.70 and a fifty-two week high of $113.37. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $103.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $90.60.

Commvault Systems (NASDAQ:CVLT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The software maker reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $223.29 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $213.00 million. Commvault Systems had a net margin of 20.13% and a return on equity of 31.27%. On average, analysts expect that Commvault Systems, Inc. will post 1.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on CVLT. KeyCorp increased their target price on Commvault Systems from $109.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on Commvault Systems from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Lake Street Capital boosted their target price on Commvault Systems from $86.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Commvault Systems from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Commvault Systems from $97.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $119.40.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CVLT. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Commvault Systems by 700.0% in the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 800 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Commvault Systems during the 4th quarter worth approximately $67,000. EntryPoint Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Commvault Systems by 123.9% in the 1st quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC now owns 1,263 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $128,000 after purchasing an additional 699 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Commvault Systems by 28.5% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,429 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $97,000 after buying an additional 317 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ulland Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Commvault Systems during the first quarter worth approximately $180,000. 93.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Commvault Systems, Inc provides data protection platform that helps customers to secure, defend, and recover their data in the United States and internationally. The company offers Commvault Backup and Recovery, a backup and recovery solution; Commvault Disaster Recovery, a replication and disaster recovery solution; Commvault Complete Data Protection, a data protection solution; and Metallic Data Protection as-a-service, which delivers enterprise-grade data protection as a service on a cloud platform, with advanced built-in security controls.

