Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG) Receives $33.14 Average Price Target from Analysts

Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the ten brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $33.14.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Conagra Brands from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Conagra Brands from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Conagra Brands from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on Conagra Brands from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th.

Get Conagra Brands alerts:

View Our Latest Report on CAG

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In related news, EVP Charisse Brock sold 15,444 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.37, for a total transaction of $469,034.28. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 113,254 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,439,523.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . 0.88% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its holdings in Conagra Brands by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 5,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,000 after purchasing an additional 373 shares during the period. Czech National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Conagra Brands by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 84,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,493,000 after acquiring an additional 392 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Conagra Brands by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $226,000 after acquiring an additional 403 shares during the period. Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Conagra Brands by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 39,955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,184,000 after acquiring an additional 430 shares during the period. Finally, HM Payson & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Conagra Brands by 18.1% in the 3rd quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 2,864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 439 shares during the period. 83.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Conagra Brands Price Performance

Shares of Conagra Brands stock opened at $29.23 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $30.37 and a 200 day moving average of $29.19. Conagra Brands has a 12 month low of $25.16 and a 12 month high of $35.60. The firm has a market cap of $13.97 billion, a PE ratio of 14.69, a PEG ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81.

Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 4th. The company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.05. Conagra Brands had a return on equity of 14.25% and a net margin of 7.86%. The company had revenue of $3.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.01 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.76 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Conagra Brands will post 2.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Conagra Brands Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.79%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 29th. Conagra Brands’s dividend payout ratio is currently 70.35%.

Conagra Brands Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Conagra Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer packaged goods food company primarily in the United States. The company operates through Grocery & Snacks, Refrigerated & Frozen, International, and Foodservice segments. The Grocery & Snacks segment primarily offers shelf stable food products through various retail channels.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Conagra Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Conagra Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.