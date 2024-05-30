Conduent (NASDAQ:CNDT) Downgraded to “Hold” at StockNews.com

Conduent (NASDAQ:CNDT – Get Free Report) was downgraded by stock analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday.

Separately, Noble Financial started coverage on shares of Conduent in a report on Thursday, March 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $9.00 target price on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CNDT opened at $3.44 on Tuesday. Conduent has a 12-month low of $2.40 and a 12-month high of $4.08. The stock has a market cap of $703.76 million, a PE ratio of -3.82 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54. The company has a 50-day moving average of $3.41 and a 200 day moving average of $3.40.

Conduent (NASDAQ:CNDT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $921.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $896.00 million. Conduent had a negative net margin of 5.13% and a negative return on equity of 2.50%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Conduent will post 0.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CNDT. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Conduent by 39.2% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 25,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 7,174 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Conduent by 155.0% in the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 310,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,081,000 after acquiring an additional 188,753 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Conduent by 18.2% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 97,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $338,000 after acquiring an additional 14,928 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Conduent by 113.7% in the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 83,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $290,000 after acquiring an additional 44,409 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Conduent by 11.5% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,813,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,271,000 after acquiring an additional 393,334 shares during the last quarter. 77.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Conduent Incorporated provides digital business solutions and services for the commercial, government, and transportation spectrum in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Commercial, Government Services, and Transportation. The Commercial segment offers business process services and customized solutions to clients in various industries; and customer experience management, business operations, healthcare claims and administration, and human capital solutions.

