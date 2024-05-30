CorVel (NASDAQ:CRVL) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of CorVel (NASDAQ:CRVL – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Monday morning.

CorVel Price Performance

NASDAQ CRVL opened at $244.16 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $251.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $240.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.18 billion, a PE ratio of 55.49 and a beta of 1.08. CorVel has a fifty-two week low of $187.92 and a fifty-two week high of $281.41.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Chairman V Gordon Clemons sold 2,000 shares of CorVel stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $277.00, for a total transaction of $554,000.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 266,584 shares in the company, valued at approximately $73,843,768. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Chairman V Gordon Clemons sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $277.00, for a total value of $554,000.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 266,584 shares in the company, valued at $73,843,768. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Brandon O’brien sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $276.95, for a total transaction of $276,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 7,305 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,023,119.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 48.71% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

CorVel Company Profile

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in CorVel during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,118,000. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in CorVel in the 1st quarter valued at $375,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its stake in CorVel by 997.8% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 46,975 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $12,351,000 after acquiring an additional 42,696 shares in the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in CorVel by 9.3% during the first quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,861 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $489,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in CorVel by 20.4% during the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,043 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $274,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares during the period. 51.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CorVel Corporation provides workers' compensation, auto, liability, and health solutions for employers, third party administrators, insurance companies, and government agencies to assist them in managing the medical costs and monitoring the quality of care associated with healthcare claims. It applies technology, including artificial intelligence, machine learning, and natural language processing to enhance the managing of episodes of care and the related health care costs.

Featured Stories

