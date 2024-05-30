CorVel (NASDAQ:CRVL) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of CorVel (NASDAQ:CRVL – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Monday morning.
NASDAQ CRVL opened at $244.16 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $251.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $240.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.18 billion, a PE ratio of 55.49 and a beta of 1.08. CorVel has a fifty-two week low of $187.92 and a fifty-two week high of $281.41.
In related news, Chairman V Gordon Clemons sold 2,000 shares of CorVel stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $277.00, for a total transaction of $554,000.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 266,584 shares in the company, valued at approximately $73,843,768. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Chairman V Gordon Clemons sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $277.00, for a total value of $554,000.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 266,584 shares in the company, valued at $73,843,768. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Brandon O’brien sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $276.95, for a total transaction of $276,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 7,305 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,023,119.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 48.71% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
CorVel Corporation provides workers' compensation, auto, liability, and health solutions for employers, third party administrators, insurance companies, and government agencies to assist them in managing the medical costs and monitoring the quality of care associated with healthcare claims. It applies technology, including artificial intelligence, machine learning, and natural language processing to enhance the managing of episodes of care and the related health care costs.
