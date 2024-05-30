Costain Group (LON:COST) Hits New 12-Month High at $88.00

Costain Group PLC (LON:COST – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as GBX 88 ($1.12) and last traded at GBX 86 ($1.10), with a volume of 1145336 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 84.40 ($1.08).

The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 79.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 69.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.08. The firm has a market cap of £239.38 million, a P/E ratio of 1,082.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 2.40.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 18th were paid a GBX 0.80 ($0.01) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 18th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.18%. This is an increase from Costain Group’s previous dividend of $0.40. Costain Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 1,250.00%.

About Costain Group

In related news, insider Alex Vaughan sold 282,443 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 78 ($1.00), for a total transaction of £220,305.54 ($281,360.84). 21.57% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Costain Group PLC provides smart infrastructure solutions for the transportation, energy, water, and defense markets in the United Kingdom. The company operates through two segments, Transportation and Natural Resources. The Transportation segment operates in the road, rail, and integrated transport markets.

