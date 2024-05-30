Costain Group (LON:COST) Hits New 12-Month High at $88.00

Costain Group PLC (LON:COST – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as GBX 88 ($1.12) and last traded at GBX 86 ($1.10), with a volume of 1145336 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 84.40 ($1.08).
Costain Group Price Performance
The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 79.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 69.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.08. The firm has a market cap of £239.38 million, a P/E ratio of 1,082.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 2.40.
Costain Group Increases Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 18th were paid a GBX 0.80 ($0.01) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 18th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.18%. This is an increase from Costain Group’s previous dividend of $0.40. Costain Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 1,250.00%.
Insider Buying and Selling
About Costain Group
Costain Group PLC provides smart infrastructure solutions for the transportation, energy, water, and defense markets in the United Kingdom. The company operates through two segments, Transportation and Natural Resources. The Transportation segment operates in the road, rail, and integrated transport markets.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Costain Group
- How to Invest in Insurance Companies: A Guide
- Pure Storage Stock Spikes and Analysts are Jumping on Board
- P/E Ratio Calculation: How to Assess Stocks
- 3 Penny Stocks Trading Abnormal Volume Today
- Uptrend Stocks Explained: Learn How to Trade Using Uptrends
- Salesforce Falls 25% Into A Once in a Lifetime Opportunity
Receive News & Ratings for Costain Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Costain Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.