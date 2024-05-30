Couchbase (NASDAQ:BASE) Shares Down 4.5%

Couchbase, Inc. (NASDAQ:BASE – Get Free Report)’s stock price dropped 4.5% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $24.33 and last traded at $24.40. Approximately 75,173 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 84% from the average daily volume of 461,096 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.55.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

BASE has been the topic of several recent research reports. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Couchbase from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Couchbase from $26.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Couchbase from $24.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Couchbase from $20.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. Finally, Guggenheim upped their price objective on shares of Couchbase from $27.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Couchbase has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.27.

Get Couchbase alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on Couchbase

Couchbase Stock Performance

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.12 and a beta of 0.72.

Couchbase (NASDAQ:BASE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 5th. The company reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.35) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $50.09 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $46.56 million. Couchbase had a negative net margin of 44.54% and a negative return on equity of 54.61%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Couchbase, Inc. will post -1.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CFO Gregory N. Henry sold 18,747 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.84, for a total transaction of $521,916.48. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 330,652 shares in the company, valued at $9,205,351.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CFO Gregory N. Henry sold 18,747 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.84, for a total transaction of $521,916.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 330,652 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,205,351.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Matthew M. Cain sold 10,053 shares of Couchbase stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.15, for a total transaction of $242,779.95. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 883,458 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,335,510.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 70,281 shares of company stock worth $1,920,018. Corporate insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Couchbase

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BASE. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Couchbase in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. AJOVista LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Couchbase in the fourth quarter valued at about $74,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Couchbase in the 3rd quarter valued at $67,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. purchased a new position in Couchbase during the 4th quarter worth $92,000. Finally, StepStone Group LP acquired a new stake in shares of Couchbase in the 4th quarter worth $133,000. 96.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Couchbase Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Couchbase, Inc provides cloud database platform for enterprise applications in the United States and internationally. Its database works in multiple configurations, ranging from cloud to multi- or hybrid-cloud to on-premise environments to the edge. The company offers Couchbase Capella, an automated and secure Database-as-a-Service that simplifies database management by deploying, managing, and operating Couchbase Server across cloud environments; and Couchbase Server, a multi-service NoSQL database, which provides SQL-compatible query language and SQL++ that allows for a various array of data manipulation functions.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Couchbase Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Couchbase and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.