Cracker Barrel Old Country Store (NASDAQ:CBRL) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store (NASDAQ:CBRL – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The restaurant operator reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.17, Briefing.com reports. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store had a net margin of 2.43% and a return on equity of 23.13%. The firm had revenue of $817.14 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $820.61 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.21 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store updated its FY 2024 guidance to EPS.
Cracker Barrel Old Country Store Stock Performance
Shares of CBRL stock opened at $45.25 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.03, a PEG ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a current ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $58.83 and its 200 day moving average is $68.80. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store has a 12 month low of $44.27 and a 12 month high of $102.89.
Cracker Barrel Old Country Store Cuts Dividend
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 6th. Investors of record on Friday, July 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 19th. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store’s payout ratio is currently 138.67%.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Cracker Barrel Old Country Store Company Profile
Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc develops and operates the Cracker Barrel Old Country Store concept in the United States. Its Cracker Barrel stores consist of restaurants with a gift shop. The company's restaurants serve breakfast, lunch, and dinner daily, as well as dine-in, pick-up, and delivery services.
