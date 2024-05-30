Crane (NYSE:CR) to Issue $0.21 Quarterly Dividend

Crane (NYSE:CR – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, April 22nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 31st will be given a dividend of 0.205 per share by the conglomerate on Wednesday, June 12th. This represents a $0.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 31st.

Crane has a dividend payout ratio of 14.1% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Crane to earn $8.57 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.82 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 9.6%.

Shares of NYSE CR opened at $143.66 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $139.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $124.92. Crane has a 52-week low of $72.29 and a 52-week high of $150.01. The firm has a market cap of $8.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Crane ( NYSE:CR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 22nd. The conglomerate reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $565.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $546.39 million. Crane had a net margin of 13.10% and a return on equity of 24.45%. Crane’s quarterly revenue was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.25 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Crane will post 7.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on CR shares. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Crane from $140.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Crane from $120.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $157.00 price target on shares of Crane in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Crane from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 27th. Finally, Vertical Research upgraded shares of Crane from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Crane presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $143.67.

Crane Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells engineered industrial products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Aerospace & Electronics, Process Flow Technologies, and Engineered Materials.

