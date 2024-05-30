Cricut (NASDAQ:CRCT) Shares Up 5.9%

Shares of Cricut, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRCT – Get Free Report) shot up 5.9% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $6.43 and last traded at $6.42. 197,461 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 78% from the average session volume of 911,494 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.06.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CRCT. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Cricut from $8.50 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Barclays decreased their price objective on Cricut from $6.00 to $4.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on Cricut from $7.00 to $5.75 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 6th.

Get Cricut alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on CRCT

Cricut Stock Performance

The company has a 50 day moving average of $5.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.90. The stock has a market cap of $1.32 billion, a PE ratio of 21.07 and a beta of 0.03.

Cricut (NASDAQ:CRCT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.02. Cricut had a return on equity of 12.25% and a net margin of 8.54%. The firm had revenue of $167.39 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $174.20 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Cricut, Inc. will post 0.24 EPS for the current year.

Cricut Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 19th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 2nd. This represents a yield of 1.3%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Cricut news, CEO Arora Ashish sold 129,186 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.11, for a total transaction of $918,512.46. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,090,420 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,862,886.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, EVP Donald B. Olsen sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.05, for a total value of $176,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 573,918 shares in the company, valued at $4,046,121.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Arora Ashish sold 129,186 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.11, for a total value of $918,512.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,090,420 shares in the company, valued at $14,862,886.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 298,847 shares of company stock worth $2,130,703. Corporate insiders own 18.02% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cricut in the third quarter valued at $46,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Cricut by 9,096.7% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 13,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 13,645 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in Cricut in the third quarter valued at $72,000. Simplicity Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Cricut in the first quarter valued at $78,000. Finally, Bleakley Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Cricut in the first quarter valued at $78,000. 19.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Cricut

(Get Free Report)

Cricut, Inc engages in the design, marketing, and distribution of a creativity platform that enables users to turn ideas into professional-looking handmade goods. It operates through three segments: Connected Machines, Subscriptions, and Accessories and Materials. The company offers connected machines, design apps, and accessories and materials for users to create personalized birthday cards, mugs, T-shirts, and large-scale interior decorations.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Cricut Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cricut and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.