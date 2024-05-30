Croda International Plc (LON:CRDA) Insider Sells £100,100 in Stock

Croda International Plc (LON:CRDA – Get Free Report) insider Tom Brophy sold 2,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 4,550 ($58.11), for a total value of £100,100 ($127,841.63).

Tom Brophy also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, April 10th, Tom Brophy bought 3 shares of Croda International stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 4,800 ($61.30) per share, with a total value of £144 ($183.91).

On Monday, March 25th, Tom Brophy sold 820 shares of Croda International stock. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 4,954 ($63.27), for a total value of £40,622.80 ($51,880.97).

Croda International Price Performance

Shares of Croda International stock traded up GBX 60 ($0.77) during trading on Thursday, hitting GBX 4,590 ($58.62). The stock had a trading volume of 417,872 shares, compared to its average volume of 406,253. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.99, a current ratio of 2.84 and a quick ratio of 2.25. The firm has a market cap of £6.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 3,713.11, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.72. The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 4,768.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 4,758.37. Croda International Plc has a fifty-two week low of GBX 4,018 ($51.32) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 6,286 ($80.28).

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have issued reports on CRDA. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 5,200 ($66.41) price objective on shares of Croda International in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 5,300 ($67.69) price target on shares of Croda International in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st.

Croda International Company Profile

Croda International Plc engages in the consumer care, life science, and industrial specialty businesses in in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, Asia, and Latin America. The company offers speciality and active ingredients across beauty care, beauty actives, and home care products, as well as fragrances and flavours.

