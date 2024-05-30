Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:CRR.UN) Declares $0.07 Monthly Dividend

Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:CRR.UN – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, May 31st, TickerTech reports. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.0742 per share on Friday, June 14th. This represents a $0.89 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 31st.

Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust Stock Up 0.2 %

TSE:CRR.UN opened at C$12.56 on Thursday. Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust has a one year low of C$11.68 and a one year high of C$14.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 120.18, a current ratio of 0.15 and a quick ratio of 0.11. The company has a market cap of C$1.35 billion, a PE ratio of -37.97 and a beta of 0.92. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$13.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$13.48.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on CRR.UN shares. National Bankshares cut their price target on shares of Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust from C$15.00 to C$14.25 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Raymond James set a C$16.00 price target on Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. Scotiabank lowered their price objective on Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust from C$16.00 to C$15.75 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 13th. TD Securities reduced their target price on Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust from C$16.00 to C$15.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust from C$14.50 to C$15.00 in a report on Monday, February 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$15.28.

Insider Buying and Selling at Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust

In related news, Director Michael Harold Vels bought 6,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The shares were bought at an average price of C$13.85 per share, for a total transaction of C$90,025.00. In other news, Director Michael Harold Vels acquired 6,500 shares of Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$13.85 per share, with a total value of C$90,025.00. Also, Director Mark Holly acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 16th. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$13.03 per share, for a total transaction of C$65,150.00. Over the last three months, insiders have acquired 12,500 shares of company stock valued at $168,085. 1.16% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust Company Profile

Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust ("Crombie") is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust established under, and governed by, the laws of the Province of Ontario. Crombie is one of the country's leading national retail property landlords with a strategy to own, operate and develop a portfolio of high quality grocery and drug store anchored shopping centres, freestanding stores and mixed use developments primarily in Canada's top urban and suburban markets.

