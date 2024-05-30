CureVac (NASDAQ:CVAC) Trading Down 3.8%

CureVac (NASDAQ:CVAC – Get Free Report)’s stock price fell 3.8% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $3.49 and last traded at $3.55. 480,001 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 48% from the average session volume of 915,401 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.69.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of CureVac in a research note on Friday, April 5th. SVB Leerink downgraded CureVac from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $12.00 to $4.00 in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Leerink Partnrs cut shares of CureVac from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.33.

CureVac Stock Down 1.8 %

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.76. The company has a current ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

CureVac (NASDAQ:CVAC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The company reported ($0.42) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $24.30 million for the quarter. CureVac had a negative return on equity of 49.22% and a negative net margin of 463.49%. Equities analysts forecast that CureVac will post -1.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On CureVac

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CVAC. Ballentine Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of CureVac in the first quarter worth $38,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. acquired a new position in CureVac during the 4th quarter valued at about $45,000. Optiver Holding B.V. raised its position in shares of CureVac by 2,407.0% during the 3rd quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. now owns 6,844 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 6,571 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CureVac in the 4th quarter worth approximately $68,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of CureVac in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $71,000. 17.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About CureVac

CureVac N.V., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing various transformative medicines based on messenger ribonucleic acid (mRNA). It is developing prophylactic vaccines, such as mRNA-based vaccine candidates CV2CoV, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial against SARS-CoV-2; CV7202 which is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of rabies; and CVSQIV to treat multivalent seasonal influenza; Flu SV mRNA fot treating nucleotides, single antigen seasonal influenza.

Further Reading

